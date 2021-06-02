Back in the Driver’s Seat

This August, car collectors, drivers, designers, restoration experts and enthusiasts will gather in Monterey County to celebrate automotive history and innovation. The annual 10-day collection of events, capped off by the 70th presentation of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, will feel extra special this year, after most happenings took a pandemic-mandated pause in 2020. Gatherings slated for 2021 range from races to auctions to open-air exhibitions with attention-grabbing headliners—so buckle up and get ready for all the excitement.

Monday-Wednesday, August 2-11

Pebble Beach Motoring Classic

www.pebblebeachconcours.net or 831/622-1700

After gathering near Seattle, participants drive their vintage vehicles along a scenic, 1,500-mile route to Pebble Beach. They’ll line up at Casa Palmero for an exhibition on Wednesday, August 11, and select participants will extend their experience by joining in this year’s Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance and Concours d’Elegance.

Friday, August 6

The Concours at Pasadera

www.pasaderaconcours.com

The Club at Pasadera holds this spirited afternoon, that in 2021 will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Porsche’s back-to-back endurance wins at Le Mans and Daytona. Expect six juried car classes, vintage motorcycle exhibits and a display of rare Hot Wheels cars—including a pink Volkswagen Beach Bomb prototype that’s among the most valuable Hot Wheels cars in the world.

Friday, August 6

Race Car Show on Alvarado Street

www.weathertechraceway.com

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

and the Old Monterey Business Association team up to stage a selection of vehicles along Monterey’s Alvarado Street from 5 to 7pm. Expect driver interviews and discussions, plus a California Highway Patrol-escorted parade of cars from the track to downtown starting at 4:30pm. Following the event, a CHP car leads participating vehicles back to the track, as well.

Saturday and Sunday, August 7-8

Monterey Pre-Reunion

www.weathertechraceway.com

Enjoy a relaxed heritage racing event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, when approximately 300 historic cars take to the track. For many participants, the weekend serves as practice for the subsequent Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

Tuesday, August 10

Carmel-by-the-Sea

Concours on the Avenue

www.carmelconcours.com

Vintage car displays will transform downtown Carmel when this annual event highlights multi-marque releases from 1940 to 1973 plus Porsche and Ferrari models through 1989. Free festivities take place from 10am to 5pm and event proceeds support the Carmel Foundation.

Tuesday, August 10

Classic Motorsports

Monterey Kickoff Cruise-In

www.montereykickoff.com

Held on the streets of Pacific Grove, this free gathering showcases a range of classic sports and luxury cars, plus newer exotics, muscle cars and other vehicles. Vendor displays, music, prizes and other festivities round out the afternoon schedule.

Wednesday, August 11

The Little Car Show

www.marinamotorsports.org

This free gathering showcases small yet significant vintage vehicles, welcoming pre-1996 automobiles powered by an internal combustion engine of less than 1601 cubic centimeters. A typical year sees about 125 entries, including originals as well as modified, kit-built and innovative electric cars. The downtown Pacific Grove event raises money for local nonprofits and service clubs.

Wednesday, August 11

McCall’s Motorworks Revival

www.mccallevents.com

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021, this high-profile affair brings a red-carpet experience to the Monterey Jet Center. Sip cocktails and California wines while exploring exhibits that spotlight modern and vintage vehicles, noteworthy motorcycles and private planes. There’s also live music and special displays by luxury brands. The celebration supports the California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation.

Thursday, August 1

Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance

www.pebblebeachconcours.net

Approximately 150 automobiles will complete this road tour a few days before competing in the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Participants line up on Portola Road in Pebble Beach beginning at 7am and depart together at 9am. The cars follow 17-Mile Drive and Highway 1 to Big Sur before returning to Pebble Beach around noon, and the public can view the vehicles along the way.

Thursday-Saturday, August 12-14

Pebble Beach

Classic Car Forum

www.pebblebeachconcours.net

Industry experts, car collectors, designers and others share their perspectives during this annual discussion of all things auto. Topics vary, but typically range from current collector trends to innovation to history and restoration. In 2021, forum events will take place at Concours Village, not far from the Lodge at Pebble Beach and the Tour d’Elegance start/finish line.

Thursday-Sunday, August 12-15

Pebble Beach RetroAuto

www.pebblebeachconcours.net

For Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance memorabilia and rare vehicle merchandise, look to this annual collector showcase. Attendees will find luxury goods, as well as literature, artwork, relics, technological tools and other automotive items on display in Concours Village.

Thursday-Sunday, August 12-15

Rolex Monterey

Motorsports Reunion

www.weathertechraceway.com

Step back in racing history at this annual favorite that puts antique and iconic cars into action. This year’s highlights include a tribute to historic Trans Am vehicles, a new group of 1963 to 1978 IndyCars, and a heritage display of about 30 rarely seen cars that no longer race. Daily demonstrations and pit tours will showcase the Ragtime Racers, a collection of significant pre-1920 racers, and new family activities are planned for the expo area at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Friday, August 13

Pacific Grove Rotary

Concours Auto Rally

www.pgrotary.org

Classic, vintage and sports cars converge on Lighthouse Avenue for this afternoon exhibition and judged concours that’s free to the public. Spectators can stroll the displays and chat with car owners until 5pm, when drivers trace a coastal route through Pacific Grove and into Pebble Beach on the 17-Mile Drive. Events benefit the Rotary Club of Pacific Grove and local youth programs.

Friday, August 13

The Quail,

A Motorsports Gathering

www.peninsula.com/en/signature-events

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Alfa Romeo Montreal and view a special “Automotive Couture” class of French Cars spotlighting 50 years of the Citroën SM at the 18th presentation of this outdoor event. More than 200 vehicles will be on display at Quail Lodge & Golf Club during the all-inclusive gathering that also includes food, cocktails and a fireside chat series with auto industry greats. Proceeds support Rancho Cielo and the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Foundation.

Friday, August 13

Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction

www.bonhams.com/quail

Entrance to The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering includes an opportunity to attend this concurrent automobile auction held on the Quail Lodge & Golf Club grounds.

Friday, August 13

Werks Reunion Monterey

www.werksreunion.com

Getting Back to Werks” is the 2021 theme for this Porsche Club of America event. In addition to celebrating the Porsche 914, this year’s presentation will gather Porsche owners, club members and enthusiasts for judged competitions, casual exhibits and other activities.

Saturday, August 14

Concorso Italiano

www.concorso.com

The spotlight shines on Alfa Romeo, including the Guiletta Sprints, the historic 2000, the 2600 and the Montreal, at this Bayonet Black Horse Golf Course mainstay. This year’s gathering will also commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Lamborghini Diablo (a carryover originally planned for 2020) and put more than 1,000 Italian cars and motorcycles on exhibit.

Saturday, August 14

California Concours d’Lemons

www.24hoursoflemons.com

Cars displayed at this low-key event skew toward the weird and wild, with a worst in show award and competitive classes that include “Needlessly Complex Italian,” “Rueful Brittania” and “Wretched Rejects.” The 2021 gathering takes place from 8am to 1:30pm at

Seaside City Hall.

Saturday, August 14

The Barnyard Ferrari Event

www.thebarnyard.com

The Ferrari Owners Club teams up with the Barnyard for this annual celebration of Italian vehicles and style. Scheduled from 4 to 6pm, the outdoor event includes car displays, live music and festivities that benefit local charities.

Sunday, August 15

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

www.pebblebeachconcours.net

This storied gathering of automotive excellence marks 70 years in 2021 with an assortment of classic events and one-of-a-kind celebrations. Hundreds of noteworthy vehicles will shine on the show field, including a featured exhibition of Best of Show winners from the past seven decades. The 2021 Concours will welcome its first-time Lamborghini Countach class, plus several significant prototypes of the model first introduced by Ferruccio Lamborghini 50 years ago. Other displays will spotlight 90 years of the Italian design firm Pininfarina, the Talbot-Lago Grand Sport, performance cars by Iso Rivolta, Carrera Panamericana road race history and more.

Throughout the day, judges evaluate the world’s most prized automobiles based on history, technical merit, elegance and other factors.

The Sunday events conclude with an awards ceremony and the Best of Show presentation on the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Classic car forums, memorabilia markets, road tours and other special events unfold across Pebble Beach in the days leading up to Concours Sunday. Collectors can also bid on rare vehicles during the Gooding & Company Pebble Beach Auction to be held on August 13 and 14.

High-profile manufacturers will show off classic vehicles, new releases and noteworthy products in the open-air Concours Village from August 12 through 15, as well.

