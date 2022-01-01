Main Content
The Next Generation
Web Design Solution
What’s Genesis?
The Genesis Framework already powers over 500,000 WordPress sites worldwide, and it will be the foundation of your new website.
"Child themes and a framework are the only way you should build your WordPress site and Genesis has great support for child themes and other WordPress functionality."
–Matt Mullenweg (WordPress founder)
Enjoy the Genesis FrameworkIf WordPress is the engine of the car, Genesis (the framework) is the frame and body of the car, and is the basic design, security, and SEO foundation of your website. In handling all the core code, Genesis also helps to “future-proof” your site, so all your customizations won’t disappear when it comes time for your one-click software upgrades.
Custom WordPress DesignBearPress will add the pure design element that rests on top of the Genesis Framework — the cherry-red paint job on that car. Or blue. Or black. Pink. Green. You get the idea, whatever works best for you. We offer three design types depending on your budget and goals: 1) Pre-Designed Theme, 2) Custom Theme, 3) High-End Custom Theme.
Design Type
The path we take towards the final design is the biggest factor in determining a price.
Pre-Designed Theme
$1,500 +
- Genesis Framework
- Help Choosing Template
- Matches Branding
Custom Theme
$3,000 +
- Genesis Framework
- Research Your Design Taste
- Matches Branding
- Increased Design Time
High-End Custom Theme
$4,500 +
- Genesis Framework
- Research Your Design Taste
- Matches Branding
- Increased Design Time
- Web Design Perfection
Don’t take our word for it
"BearPress made it easy.Steve Snider, Publisher, Carmel Magazine
I'm thrilled with the result."
Hi! I’m Dilan, the owner of BearPress.
I’m a freelance WordPress developer specializing in custom theme development using the Genesis Framework. I was born in Berkeley, California and now live in the beautiful backdrop of the Monterey Bay. I travel often & whenever I can, as one of my favorite things about what I do is the ability to do it from anywhere with a working internet connection. I’d love the chance to bring your designs to life in WordPress.
Email Me @ info@bearpress.org