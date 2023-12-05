Dress to Impress

The most frequently traveled route into downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea is via Ocean Avenue west from Highway 1. And the first thing visitors see upon entering town is a white, exquisitely landscaped building on the corner of Ocean and Junipero. The store’s windows are an ever-changing riot of color and style, a statement that subtly and tastefully says, “Welcome to Carmel.” This is

J. Lawrence Khaki’s, Men’s Clothier of Carmel.­

Jim Ockert and wife Connie are the proprietors of Khaki’s, as it’s familiarly known. “We want people to have a good experience when they come to Carmel,” Ockert says “We’re trying to keep the classic Carmel culture alive and well.” To the Ockerts, that means the spirit of welcoming, warm hospitality and top-drawer excellence that this little beach town is known for all over the world. “When someone visits Carmel, they can choose from superb restaurants and hotels. And we want to give them an unparalleled retail experience here at Khaki’s.”

Stepping into the store is stepping into a world where everything has an orderly rhythm. Clothing is arranged with meticulous care, sometimes aligned with complimentary items so it’s possible to approach a display and choose slacks, shirt and sweater that are already expertly and tastefully curated to create a perfectly paired ensemble. It’s a highly tactile experience; each article of clothing is softer and more touchable than the one before, and all exhibit a feel of great quality and craftsmanship. “We have always had a passion for quality and well-made products, made from beautiful fabrics you can wear forever.” In addition, the Ockerts are highly concerned with carrying products made by manufacturers who care as much for the planet as they do. “We’re always looking to find those makers who understand the environment and sustainability.”

Khaki’s carries menswear from a wide range of Italian and European brands as well as some from the U.S. Jim and Connie frequently travel, seeking out the newest styles and unique items to add to the sales floor. “Probably half to sixty percent of our inventory is from Europe and half of that is from Italy,” Ockert says. “We visit Florence, Milan and Naples and New York and Chicago for trade shows and private appointments…quite frankly some of it’s for fun, but we’re trying to get in to see the craftspeople and observe their processes.” Many of those manufacturers, especially in Milan, are multigenerational and have been producing fine clothing for decades, if not centuries. That’s the kind of tradition that resonates with the Ockerts. “We just go way out to find something new and expose our customers to new, fresh brands and styles—even if they’re risky—as long as they have a taste level that fits our area. And I think that’s why people come to Khaki’s and to Carmel, and why they come back.”

In the last decade, a proprietary label has been added to the lineup. Called J. Lawrence Khaki’s, the line has been developed over the years as a way to “build ourselves rather than other’s brands,” as Ockert says. “We can utilize different fabrics and maintain the level of quality we strive for. Khaki’s covers all classifications: sport coats, sweaters, shirts, slacks, five pocket pants, dress trousers and shoes.” Today, house brand items comprise around 40% of the inventory.

This shop is not just about off-the-rack clothing. “Today, we try to cover most price points in men’s wear,” Ockert explains, “but we also do a lot of unusual things: full custom, full made-to-measure and bespoke menswear.” To that end, staff will take a significant number of measurements, essentially creating a pattern for each individual customer.

In the final analysis, the Ockerts strive to ensure that Khaki’s is a unique shopping destination. “If we have what most men’s stores carry, we wouldn’t be giving our customers what they deserve. Most of our customers come from other areas of the country. When they come to Carmel, they want a special experience. We endeavor to be among the best men’s stores in the country and I think that most people who come in from out of the area would agree that we are.”

For more information, call 831/625-8106 or visit khakisofcarmel.com.