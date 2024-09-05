Bernardus Lodge & Spa at 25 Years

As Bernardus Lodge & Spa celebrates its 25th anniversary, the accolades continue to flow in. Just this April, the resort was given Two Keys in Michelin’s inaugural Hotel Guide—one of only three to receive the accolade in all of Monterey County (the other Michelin Key recipients are Post Ranch Inn and Alila Ventana Big Sur). Bernardus is consistently rated a Forbes Four Star Hotel and regularly awarded Four Diamonds from AAA as well

as topping the U.S. News and World Report “Top Resorts in California” list.

The name “Bernardus” has been associated with Carmel Valley since the early 1980s, when Bernardus “Ben” Pon, a native of the Netherlands, first settled here. Pon was an Olympic skeet shooter and professional race-car driver with a serious passion for wine. He came upon Carmel Valley while on a trip to the peninsula to golf at Pebble Beach and race at Laguna Seca and fell for the valley with its natural beauty and excellent terroir. Pon bought land, planted grapes and built a winery soon known for its award-winning vintages. After nearly two decades of making exceptional wines, Pon saw the opportunity to start a new venture when a unique 28-acre parcel became available. The property, flanked by Carmel Valley Road and Los Laureles Grade, had most recently been home to the Carmel Valley Inn, a 57-unit lodge built in the 1950s. The land was once part of the 6,625-acre Rancho Los Laureles, a Mexican land grant made to José Manuel Boronda in 1839—the family’s Mexican-era adobe still stands on near by Boronda Road. Pon purchased the property in 1999 and Bernardus Lodge & Spa was born.

As a local, I find it surprising that Bernardus Lodge & Spa is already celebrating 25 years—since its inception, a stay at the beautiful Monterey County Wine Country resort has been on a list of things to do. Having enjoyed many a celebratory dinner and sunny Sunday brunch at the Bernardus restaurants over the years, I’ve watched the hotel guests frolicking in the pool and delighting in other resort activities with a tinge of envy, wanting to see and experience more. This spring, I had the opportunity to do just that, and what I found was a relaxing oasis just a few miles from home. Bernardus boasts a Tuscan style ambiance right here—just minutes from the bustle of Carmel-by-the-Sea—set amidst the oak-dotted golden hills of Carmel Valley. So for those who don’t have the time to travel to the Italian countryside this fall, a visit to this sun-kissed spot is a lovely, quick and easy alternative.

The property includes lush native and decorative plant gardens, an extensive organic kitchen garden, vineyards and even an olive grove, with the 73-room resort nestled at the center of it all. Arrival at the main lodge is a welcoming experience where you’re greeted with a glass of Bernardus rosé. The main lodge features the lobby lounge, Lucia restaurant (with its intimate tables and glittering chandeliers), and the more casual bar and lounge. For music lovers, there’s an adjacent grand piano whose keys are tickled by professional pianists on Friday and Saturday nights and there’s even live music each Saturday and Sunday for brunch.

When Pon first opened Bernardus, he hired Chef Cal Stamenov to lead the resort’s restaurant, Marinus, to which Stamenov brought accolades and international recognition over his 22-years at the helm. Though the restaurant’s name and interior finishes have changed over the years, the focus on extremely local organic food and seamless service continues to this day in the incredibly capable hands of Chef Christian Ojeda.

Ojeda brings extensive experience from both his studies in Europe and his work in some of the most premier resorts and restaurants in the U.S., including Fleur de Lys in Las Vegas and Auberge Resorts’ Calistoga Ranch. With a technique rooted in classic European cuisine, Ojeda combines local influences with the classics, creating the restaurant’s signature “California Country Cuisine” and a menu that is literally “farm-to-table.” Each month, Ojeda creates an inspired four-course tasting menu that creatively reflects the most delectable items currently in season. The May menu featured cherries in all of their glory, and plans for September revolve around the fall’s most prolific fruit, the tomato.

Meanwhile, Director of Food and Beverage Colleen Kelly has created a cocktail program that is truly “garden-to-glass,” including two delicious new drinks to celebrate the resort’s 25th anniversary. Though if you prefer wine, the 25,000-bottle cellar is sure to have just the right thing to match your meal or mood. In the restaurant, seating options are varied and can accommodate the most intimate meal for two to a grand celebration. If in need of more privacy or something truly memorable, the magnum room, wine cellar or the chef’s table—actually inside the working kitchen—are all excellent options. The chef’s table can accommodate up to five guests and provides direct access to Chef Ojeda and a front-row seat to all that goes on in the well-oiled machine that is the Lucia kitchen. The signatures of former guests fill the walls surrounding the table, including the likes of Julia Child and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The resort’s gracious guest accommodations range in size from a 525-square-foot guestroom to a grand 2,100-square-foot, two-bedroom villa with something to suit the needs of every type of traveler. The villas and suites are set off to the east of the main lodge in a quiet residential-like area. Hardwood floors and vaulted beamed ceilings set the tone for the gracious ranch-style accommodations. Each features an amply-stocked butler’s pantry, private garden patio or balcony, and a large and airy spa-like bathroom.

The resort also boasts a 5,300-square-foot spa with seven treatment rooms, a eucalyptus steam bath and a dry sauna. As do the menus from the kitchen and bar, the spa’s menu of treatments varies by season with a philosophy they term “garden to soul.” Fall offerings include a Pumpkin Enzyme Facial & Scalp Recovery and a Honey Dipped Massage. With all the treatments available, wellness workshops and ample resort facilities, chef-guided garden tours and other seasonally offered events, you could easily stay on property for your entire visit. But should you care to venture out, you can borrow a shiny new Mercedes-Benz from the resort’s fleet to explore the Monterey Peninsula, Carmel Valley or Big Sur. The resort can also arrange private guided hikes at near by Garland Ranch Regional Park as well as other outings that offer insight into the area’s incredible natural surroundings.

Pon passed away in 2019, but six years before his death, he found an excellent successor to carry the resort into its next era. Since taking the reigns in 2013, Ensemble Investments LLC has undertaken additions and upgrades to the resort, keeping the property current and fresh while honoring the legacy of Pon’s original vision. Now in its 25th year, Bernardus Lodge & Spa continues to provide accommodations steeped in quality and comfort with the gracious and friendly service to match, making it a delightful respite and the perfect place to visit when you need to get away, but don’t want to go too far.

Bernardus Lodge & Spa is located at 415 W. Carmel Valley Road, in Carmel Valley. For more information, visit www.bernarduslodge.com or call 831/298-5389.