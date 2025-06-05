On the Fast Track

When August rolls around, the world’s car collectors and enthusiasts turn their attention to the Monterey Peninsula. Designers, race drivers, historians, connoisseurs and celebrities will spend 10 action-packed days attending automotive events ahead of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Highlights range from exclusive exhibitions and auctions to lively meet-and-greets and family-friendly gatherings.

Map out your car week activities with this 2025 event overview.

Please note: These listings, current as of Carmel Magazine’s May 2025 press deadline, are subject to change.

Visit individual event websites to confirm schedules and details as you finalize your 2025 car week plans.

Friday, August 8

Car Week Kickoff Show

www.weathertechraceway.com

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca opens car week festivities with this free event that parades 30 non-street legal race cars from the track under California Highway Patrol escort. Look for vehicle displays and events on Alvarado Street in downtown Monterey from 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 9

4th Annual Corkscrew Hillclimb

www.weathertechraceway.com

Watch drivers reverse course to climb up the famous curves of the five-story Corkscrew at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Race cars, hypercars and supercars compete in this 90-minute spectacle of speed that kicks off at 5 p.m. and promises a spirited atmosphere.

Saturday-Sunday, August 9-10

Monterey Pre-Reunion

www.weathertechraceway.com

Fans get a sneak peek at about 300 of this year’s Rolex Monterey Motorsports Re-union entries when cars and drivers arrive in Monterey for pre-event practice races. Enjoy close-up car access and a relaxed format that puts an intimate spin on traditional weekends at the track.

Monday-Wednesday, Aug 11-13

The Quail Rally 2025

www.peninsula.com/en/signature-events/events/rally

Applicants selected for this annual driving event steer noteworthy vehicles along scenic routes between Big Sur and Santa Cruz. Participants also take part in WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca driving experiences and other activities during the three-day precursor to The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.

Monday-Wednesday, August 11-13

Automobilia Collectors Expo

www.automobiliacollectorsexpo.com

Shop for historic photographs, hood ornaments, model cars, apparel, art, racing memorabilia and more at the Embassy Suites Monterey Bay Seaside. Highlights for 2025 include the Pit Stop Social Zone, car rally displays and more than two dozen Pre-War, Porsche and European racing posters from VintageAutoPosters.com.

Tuesday, August 12

Automobilia Auction

www.automobiliacollectorsexpo.com/auction/overview

Kicking off at 4 p.m., this live Automobilia Collectors Expo event features high-profile consignments from the No Reserve Porsche Collection, Laguna Seca Private Collection and others. Also up for auction are rare items from automotive historian Donald Osborne’s private “Tin Toy” Collection. Explore daytime previews on Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday, August 12

Concours for a Cause

www.concoursforacause.com

Celebrate vintage cars and culture in downtown Carmel, where this free community event rolls out an expanded footprint with a dedicated Japanese section, new race car showcase and more exciting surprises in 2025. Expect immersive highlights like dancing flashmobs, sand sculptures and a strolling bagpiper between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits.

Tuesday, August 12

Classic Motorsports

Monterey Kickoff

www.montereykickoff.com

This annual car week welcome presented by Sunoco brings around 200 luxury, muscle, sports and newer exotic cars to downtown Pacific Grove from 1 to 5 p.m. Different blocks feature brands from different countries, and judges evaluate entries across classes ahead of a 4 p.m. trophy ceremony. Spectator entrance is free.

Wednesday, August 13

Astons on the Avenue

www.carmelcalifornia.com/carmel-car-week

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., local Aston Martin owners display their prized vehicles along Ocean Avenue between Monte Verde and Dolores. The crowd-pleasing community event celebrates craftsmanship and performance through a selection of striking cars.

Wednesday, August 13

The Little Car Show

www.thelittlecarshow.com

For its 15th year, this free Pacific Grove show showcases electric vehicles and cars that are 25+ years old, with a max engine displacement of 1800 ccs. Ten trophies are up for grabs. Events happen on Lighthouse Avenue from noon to 5 p.m., before cars cruise Ocean View Boulevard to Asilomar State Beach. Festivities raise funds for local charities.

Wednesday, August 13

Pebble Beach

Motoring Classic Arrival

www.pebblebeachconcours.net/event-calendar

From its August 4 starting point near Seattle, this automobile tour follows a 1,500-mile route through the Pacific Northwest and along the California coast. Participants finish in Pebble Beach around 4 p.m. on August 13 with an ar-rival celebration at Casa Palmero. Some cars then compete in the 2025 Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance and Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Wednesday, August 13

Motorlux

www.motorlux.com

This Monterey Jet Center mainstay spotlights more than 100 rare autos and airplanes, along with top wines, craft cocktails and food by acclaimed chefs. Hagerty rolls out the red carpet for guests, who also receive complimentary entry to the associated Broad Arrow Auction. Event proceeds support the CHP 11-99 Foundation.

Wednesday-Thursday, August 13-14

Broad Arrow Monterey

Jet Center Auction

www.broadarrowauctions.com

Held in conjunction with Motorlux, this upscale auction recorded $71.5 million in sales in 2024. The 2025 event will bring more than 100 collector cars to a runway-style auction block at the Monterey Jet Center. Wednesday and Thursday previews are open to the public during designated hours.

Wednesday-Saturday, August 13-16

Rolex Monterey

Motorsports Reunion

www.weathertechraceway.com

A museum-in-motion roars to life at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where more than 400 historic and period-correct cars spanning several decades fill the paddock. The 2025 gathering commemorates the 75th anniversary of Formula 1 with special races and exhibits, and several NASCAR legends will race Camaros, Avengers and Porsches in IROC (International Race of Champions) events. Don’t miss car corrals, autograph sessions, culinary surprises, family fun and more.

Wednesday-Saturday, August 13-16

Pebble Beach Auctions

www.pebblebeachconcours.net/event-calendar

The only auction held within the 17-Mile Drive gates takes place at Parc du Concours, under the direction of Gooding & Company. Vehicles of noteworthy design, quality and provenance regularly set sales records at this annual event. Daily viewings begin on August 13. Sales open at 4 p.m. on August 15 and at 11 a.m. on August 16.

Thursday, August 14

Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance

www.pebblebeachconcours.net/event-calendar

Spectators get their first look at some 150 Pebble Beach Concours entrants during this annual motoring event. Vehicles gather on Portola Road in Pebble Beach at 7 a.m. before winding to Big Sur and back between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Cars that successfully complete this tour have the advantage in any class ties on Concours Sunday.

Thursday, August 14

Legends of the Autobahn

www.legendsoftheautobahn.org

The Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz Clubs of America team up with Continental Tire to present this concours spotlighting German marques. The 2025 gathering celebrates 50 years of the BMW 3-series, and a historic collection of BMWs will be among nearly 400 vehicles filling the Pacific Grove Golf Links show field between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Thursday, August 14

Prancing Ponies

Women’s Car Show

www.prancingponieswomenscarshow.com

This Carmel car event has been putting women in the driver’s seat since 2017. The Ocean Avenue show, which raises funds for local women’s organizations and support services, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In 2025, a Great Gatsby theme informs vehicle displays, a fashion show, a VIP lounge and awards in categories like “Curve Appeal” and “Men We Love.”

Thursday, August 14

Ferrari Owners Club

Concours Carmel

www.focnorcal.org

Stroll seven blocks of Ocean Avenue to see 100 exceptional Ferraris, Italian motorcycles and vehicles by this year’s guest marque, Maserati. Other exhibits honor 50 years of the 308, while interview sessions, an FOC Cavallino Ladies presentation, music and awards all help generate funds for nonprofits.

Thursday-Saturday, August 14-16

Pebble Beach

Classic Car Forum

www.pebblebeachconcours.net/event-calendar

Top experts in automotive design, racing, collecting, history and other topics share the stage for this engaging annual discussion series at Concours Village. Panelists will explore current issues and tackle questions facing the industry. Registration is required and entrance fees vary for each forum event.

Thursday-Saturday, August 14-16

Mecum Monterey 2025

www.mecum.com/auctions/monterey-2025

Collectors gather at the Hyatt Regency Monterey on Del Monte Golf Course for this three-day auction and exhibition. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Look for road art starters between 9 and 10 a.m., followed by main auction events featuring 600 vehicles and 100 motorcycles.

Thursday-Sunday, August 14-17

Concours Village

in Pebble Beach

www.pebblebeachconcours.net/event-calendar

Join car enthusiasts exploring the automotive lifestyle at this dynamic gathering spot where Forest Lake Road meets Stevenson Drive. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and from 8 a.m. on Concours Sunday, guests will find manufacturer displays, ride and drives, retail treasures and other experiences.

Thursday-Sunday, August 14-17

Pebble Beach RetroAuto

www.pebblebeachconcours.net/event-calendar

Set in Concours Village, this retail showcase features a thoughtful mix of official Pebble Beach Concours merchandise along with tech tools, luxury goods and rare collectibles. Entrance is free, with an expansive selection of books, prints, posters, memorabilia and other items available for purchase.

Friday, August 15

The Quail,

A Motorsports Gathering

www.peninsula.com/en/signature-events/events/motorsports

More than 200 vehicles set up on The Quail grounds for this annual event, which in 2025 features the liveries of F1, 30 years of the Ferrari F50, and the 60th anniversaries of Iso Grifo and the Shelby Mustang GT350. The daylong gathering also sees exclusive vehicle debuts plus food, drink and luxury displays.

Friday, August 15

Bonhams | Cars: The Quail Auction

www.bonhams.com/quail

Look for exceptional consignments from many marques and periods of history at this popular annual auction held on the grounds of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.

Friday, August 15

Pacific Grove Rotary Concours Auto Rally

www.pgrotary.org

Mercedes is the featured marque for the 2025 edition of this annual Pacific Grove event. Sports, luxury and vintage cars line Lighthouse Avenue for the exhibition that starts at noon, and participants depart for a coastal rally at 5 p.m. Free to spectators, the gathering raises money for area youth programs and nonprofits.

Friday, August 15

Werks Reunion Monterey

www.werksreunion.com/monterey.cfm

The Porsche Club of America will celebrate its 70th anniversary as members, owners and enthusiasts assemble at the Monterey Pines Golf Course. View corral displays and competition cars in more than 20 prize categories, along with vendor displays, juniors judging events and an awards presentation that opens at 2 p.m.

Friday, August 15

The Paddock

www.thepaddockmonterey.com

From the team behind Concorso Italiano comes this new multi-marque event at Bayonet Black Horse. The spotlight shines on American, European and Japanese vehicles, among others, with early features like a Saleen S7 25th anniversary exhibit and an 80s- and 90s-inspired RADwood display. Food, drink, entertainment and vendor exhibits are also on deck from 3 to 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, August 15-16

RM Sotheby’s

Monterey Auction

www.rmsothebys.com/en/auctions/mo25

RM Sotheby’s returns to Monterey for the 28th time in 2025, bringing its respected auction to the Portola Hotel and Monterey Conference Center. Collectors and car fans can view an assortment of significant historic cars and rare releases on the sales floor.

Saturday, August 16

Concorso Italiano

www.concorso.com

This year marks the 40th anniversary of this popular event celebrating Italian cars and style. Special displays will feature 80 years of Cisitalia, 60 years of Iso Grifo, the 50th anniversary of the Ferrari 308 and other innovative Italian automakers. Fashion, food, entertainment and awards round out activities held at Bayonet Black Horse.

Saturday, August 16

Concours d’Lemons California

www.24hoursoflemons.com/concours-d-lemons

Weird and wacky entries compete for Worst of Show at this playful event on the Seaside City Hall lawn. Watch participants openly bribe judges as they seek top honors in categories like Rust Belt American Junk and Rueful Britannia. Events take place from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and there’s no entrance fee for spectators.

Saturday, August 16

Monterey Motorsports Festival

www.montereymotorsportsfestival.com

Car culture comes to life at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, where displays feature classic cars, hypercars, European marques, overland vehicles and more. Experience driving simulators, autograph sessions, culinary activities, family fun and interactive excitement from 2 p.m., with music and nightlife events extending until 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 16

Exotics on Broadway

www.exoticsonbroadway.com

This Seaside event expands in 2025 via a ticketed Fremont Experience area that covers five blocks with 40+ hypercars, vendor tables and VIP activities. The Broadway Avenue displays between Fremont and Del Monte are again free to spectators, with a memorable mix of exotic, luxury and classic cars.

Saturday, August 16

Ferrari Event at The Barnyard

www.bigsurfoodandwine.org

Ferrari Owners Club members showcase vintage vehicles and new releases during this lively reception at The Barnyard shopping center. Ticket holders enjoy entertainment, local food and wine in a garden setting, with proceeds benefiting the Big Sur Food & Wine Foundation. Festivities take place from 4 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 17

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

www.pebblebeachconcours.net/event-calendar

Ten days of Monterey County car events conclude with the 74th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. In 2025, featured classes will commemorate three centennials: the short-lived but significant Invicta brand; the Italian manufacturer Moretti, known for its small-displacement vehicles; and Chrysler, an innovative name in American automotive history. Additional classes celebrate the 75th anniversary of Formula 1, the creations of Virgil Exner and other surprises.

The show field opens to car entrants at dawn, when spectacular automobiles line up on the Pebble Beach Golf Links. Credentialed spectators are welcome from 5:30 a.m., and judges begin evaluating entries based on technical merit, elegance and history at 8 a.m. A live show and awards ceremony kicks off at 1:30 p.m. that paves the way for the Best of Show presentation, held on the 18th fairway at 5 p.m.

As it has become one of the world’s preeminent car events, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance has also made a significant impact on local philanthropic organizations. In 2024, the event raised a record $3.13 million to distribute through the Pebble Beach Company Foundation. The Pebble Beach Concours has raised more than $41 million for charity since it was founded in 1950.