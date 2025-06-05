Timeless Tranquility

Big Sur has inspired countless artists, poets, travelers and nature lovers with its rugged beauty, impossibly gorgeous coastline, waterfalls, redwood hikes, flower-dotted mountainsides, fresh air, plentiful wildlife and hidden beaches. At Post Ranch Inn, the magic of getting away from it all is supported by whimsical structures, from yurts to ocean-side lodging with grass covered roofs that blend into the unreal setting—somehow providing just the right amount of creature comforts while allowing for a true immersion in nature.

“Post Ranch Inn was born out of a deep respect for the land it sits on,” says General Manager Tim Lee. “The property itself has a rich history—originally homesteaded by the Post family in the 1800s—and when the idea for the inn began taking shape in the late 1980s, it was always rooted in honoring that legacy. Post Ranch Inn opened in 1992, but the vision from the beginning was to create something that felt like it belonged to the land, rather than placed on it. The architectural design was done by Mickey Muennig, who was ahead of his time. His organic eco-forward approach to using natural materials, curving lines and structures built into the earth, blended effortlessly with Big Sur’s dramatic cliffs and signature redwood trees. Over the past 33 years, Post Ranch Inn has strived to continuously evolve while staying grounded in the belief that luxury should never come at the expense of the environment.”

The conscious planning of a world-class resort grounded into natural surroundings is evident in every detail on property, from the choice of snacks provided in the rooms, to the lack of televisions (there is one located in the property’s library, and a recent guest who tuned into his football game paused, and said, “I hope I’m not messing up your chi”), to the natural building materials and the views in every direction, whether it be meadow, mountain or sea. The Post Ranch Spa, only available to hotel guests, is also built into the landscape, with treatments based on nature that enhance relaxation.

“At Post Ranch Inn, we believe true luxury comes from connection to nature, self and sense of place,” Lee explains. “Our team is incredibly intentional about every element offered to our guests—from sustainably sourced snacks and local wine in the rooms, to the materials chosen in our architecture, and the way the buildings curve into the landscape with living roofs that return green space to the land. The views from each room, the silence of the redwoods, and the warmth of natural materials used throughout, are innately luxurious because they allow guests to feel grounded and restored. Nature is the foundation here at Post Ranch Inn, and our staff works daily to ensure every visitor feels both taken care of and more connected to the environment around them.”

The activities on property, from breathwork in the yurt to falconry by the pond, reflect natural healing and conservation practices. There is nothing quite like spending an hour with rain gently falling on the roof of a cozy yurt while being guided on how to deepen your breath, or two hours spent with raptors soaring through the trees and landing on your own glove-

covered hand to ground you into the environment and be truly present. Master Falconer Antonio Balestreri presents an unforgettable learning opportunity on the interconnectedness of man and nature, and the importance of protecting our world, that is made truly remarkable through the up-close viewing of a peregrine falcon, great horned owl, Harris’s hawk and more birds of prey. Suddenly, the wildness is integrated into your own world, not apart from it. And with that shift, the realization of how precious nature is takes place.

“Our robust activities programming is an important part of the experience we hope to foster here at Post Ranch Inn—helping guests reconnect with themselves and the world around them,” Lee shares. “Whether it’s morning yoga, guided nature walks, sustainable garden tours, breathwork and meditation, astrology, energy balancing, Shaman sessions or the unique experience of falconry, each activity is designed to be immersive, educational and healing. We are lucky to have an incredibly passionate team who brings these experiences to life for our guests.”

The food at the award-winning Sierra Mar restaurant (known for its wine list)—which is open to the public with limited availability and is situated 1,200 feet above the ocean—is delicious, natural and ideally proportioned to allow for the enjoyment of multiple dishes without being burdened by large servings. Breakfast is made to order and includes a station to make your own trail mix and other easy-to-grab treats for those wanting to pack something for a hike around the property. Lunch can be enjoyed on site or delivered to those wanting to picnic, while dinner can be served in the restaurant or brought to guest rooms.

“Our Director of Culinary, Reylon Agustin, fosters an ethically sourced culinary philosophy centered around balance, seasonality and a deep appreciation for the bounty of Monterey County and Northern California,” Lee says. “His dedicated team—including Executive Chef Il Hoon Kang—has a remarkable way of showcasing local ingredients without overwhelming the plate. Every dish at Sierra Mar is thoughtfully made to create a journey through flavors and textures, all while keeping portions balanced so guests can enjoy several courses. Our team sources ingredients from local farms, forages from our surrounding landscape, and harvests from our on-site Chef’s Garden—resulting in nourishing dishes that are representative of the region.”

The frequent sustenance provided for guests invites activity, either gentle or hearty hikes, on the 100-acre property full of natural and man-made art. Indoor and outdoor sculptures are created with natural elements, while the gallery and mercantile showcases photography by Big Sur artist Kodiak Green-wood, legendary photographer Ansel Adams, and rotating artists. A lap pool in the meadow next to the fitness center provides a stunning setting for a swim or sunbathing, while two heated infinity spa pools, the Jade Pool and the Meditation Pool, overlook the Pacific. The immersion in nature is truly healing and provides a sense of groundedness that one may not be aware is needed.

“Big Sur has a way of getting under your skin, in the best way possible,” Lee says. “There is something magical about the combination of dramatic cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the historic redwoods, and the scale of the landscape that puts everything into perspective. For many of our guests, as well as our staff, Big Sur is a place of profound healing. Just being here truly slows you down and encourages reflection and stillness. We’re honored to help people tap into that feeling during their stay at Post Ranch Inn—whether through our hospitality, amenities and experiences, spa treatments and beyond.”

The uniqueness has been recognized consistently with awards and testimonials by visitors and travel guides. Many celebrities choose to celebrate engagements, weddings or other memorable occasions on site, drawn to the privacy and unparalleled beauty.

“We have been fortunate to receive recognition from some of the most respected names in travel—Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, Forbes Travel Guide, Robb Report, and Elite Traveler, to name a few,” Lee shares. “Most recently, we received the prestigious MICHELIN Three-Key Hotel award in the inaugural hotel list, and the #1 Top Hotel in the World under 50 rooms by Andrew Harper. With that said, we are very fortunate to work at the most beautiful property in California, but any recognition we receive is truly a testament to our amazing team. From the housekeeping staff and maintenance crew to the chefs, wellness specialists and front desk team, everyone here contributes to the guest experience on a grander scale. I think that’s what sets us apart—the genuine care, combined with an unwavering commitment to our values, resonates deeply with guests and critics alike.”

Some of the environmental features on site are not as noticeable, but just as important to protect the land and wildlife, which include many rare and endangered species, such as the California condor, along with Monarch butterflies, deer, bobcats, foxes, mountain lions and coyotes. Off the coast, migrating gray, humpback and blue whales can be seen at different times of the year as well as sea otters, sea lions and dolphins.

“There are quite a few behind-the-scenes systems that play a big role in our sustainability efforts,” Lee says. “For example, our on-site water treatment plant allows us to recycle and reuse water for irrigation, which is essential in California. Our solar array helps power the property, and our landscaping choices prioritize native, drought-tolerant plants that support the local ecosystem. Trees that fall on property are retrieved and made into benches along the pathways, and even our lighting is carefully selected to reduce light pollution, preserving Big Sur’s famed night sky. These are things guests may not notice right away, but they contribute to the overall sense of environmental responsibility we strive for.”

With hospitality that blends into the landscape as seamlessly as the architecture, Lee hopes that guests take home the natural experience with them into their everyday lives. While participating in a forest meditation experience, gazing in awe at the natural beauty in all directions, or basking in your cozy room with giant windows that make it feel like you are outside at all times, opportunities to unplug abound.

“I wish for every guest to leave feeling more connected to nature, but most importantly, to themselves,” he says. “We often hear that people arrive at Post Ranch Inn amidst their busy lives, and by the time they leave, they’ve relaxed, exhaled and left recharged and ready to step into their everyday life, but with a more restorative lens. If we can create the space for that kind of transformation, even in a small way, then we have accomplished something meaningful.

“I’d like to express a heartfelt gratitude to our incredible team, our guests and everyone who continues to carry forward the vision of Post Ranch Inn,” Lee continues. “This place is so much more than a luxury resort—it’s representative of what’s possible when sustainability, a deep appreciation for the land, and hospitality converges. We are honored to be stewards of this property and to share it with all who visit.”

Post Ranch Inn is located at 47900 Highway 1 in Big Sur. For more information, call 800/527-2200 or visit www.postranchinn.com.