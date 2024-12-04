A Renovation to Last Another Century

It’s an oft-repeated tale of Carmel history. The original Theatre of the Golden Bough was built by Edward Kuster in 1924 on Ocean Avenue and quickly became the epicenter of the artistic and cultural life of the city, which was incorporated just eight years prior. Its stage hosted an impressive 50 productions annually, in the nine years it operated, in addition to educational programs, as announced on the front page of an April 1924 issue of the Carmel Pine Cone: “Carmel, the home of the highest intellectual and artistic endeavor in California, is to benefit by several interesting courses which are to be given under the auspices of the University of California extension division…at the Theatre of the Golden Bough.”

The Phoenix Rises…Twice

One ill fated production was mounted in 1935. “By Candlelight,” a German play adapted for the English-speaking stage by British author P.G. Wodehouse was underway when a fire broke out in the theater, burning it to the ground. Undeterred, Kuster regrouped and built again, this time on Monte Verde Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues (incidentally, the charming box office building of the original theater still stands, today housing a candy shop, The Cottage of Sweets). The cast from that earlier production of “By Candlelight” convinced the theater owner to restage the work in 1949, and…the Golden Bough once again went up in flames. Kuster spearheaded an ambitious fundraising effort and rebuilt again, three years later. The venue eventually became a movie house, beloved by the Carmel community.

Stephen Moorer, an entrepreneurial and charismatic actor/director/producer enters the story from stage right. He founded GroveMont Theatre, a production company that has since morphed into Pacific Repertory Theatre (PacRep). The Golden Bough Playhouse was on the chopping block, with plans calling for its plot of land to be subdivided into home sites. As executive director in 1993, Moorer spearheaded a successful fund raising campaign that saved the theater to house PacRep under its roof, bringing back the glory days of Kuster’s Theatre of the Golden Bough. But: “There is a less than zero chance we will ever stage ‘By Candlelight’ here,” he says emphatically.

Rebirth

Once again, the Carmel community has stepped up to keep the treasured live theater venue open and thriving…this time to the tune of $10.8 million. The entire building was stripped to the studs and rebuilt into a theater facility that rivals those found in much larger cities. “We had a remarkable number of donors,” Moorer says. “We received amounts from $8 to $5 million, and 50 patrons who committed more than $25 thousand.” Yes, there was one person who essentially funded nearly half the project, philanthropist Bertie Bialek Elliott. “She was given naming rights for the auditorium,” Moorer adds, “and she chose to name it “Founders Theatre” in honor of all the founders who made this renovation possible.”

What did $10.8 million buy? Nothing less than a stunning and jaw-dropping renovation of a beloved Carmel icon. The Monte Verde façade is much the same, including the “Golden Bough Playhouse” signage and kiosk that have adorned the building for decades. Stepping inside is an entirely different matter. The previous outer lobby is now updated, as is the box office, but the real treat here is the new inner lobby area a few steps down. There’s a new bar and cold kitchen for food prep and large screen TVs all around. The room is encircled with a shelf. “That’s a drink rail, an idea I stole from London theaters,” Moorer says. Every fixture, from bathroom faucets to LED cove lighting is top-drawer. Every detail has been meticulously planned and executed, including the golden paint used as trim throughout the building. “When I heard the color was called ‘Tequila Gold,’ I said we have to have it,” Moorer laughs.

But the real stunner is the auditorium. Theatergoers may remember the previous seating layout: straight rows, flat and low floor seating—typical mid-century movie theater design. “Now, every seat is turned in, so viewers face the center of the auditorium,” Moorer says. “It affords a psychological effect that puts you in the center of the action and focuses attention on the center of the stage.” And performers love it as well. “They can see the first few rows all the way around. We’ve eliminated the fourth wall, much as we did with our smaller, intimate Circle Theatre. The Founders Theatre capacity is around 280, close to the previous incarnation, but sight lines and the viewing experience are vastly improved—as are the seats themselves. “They’re super comfortable, more like modern movie theater seats than those found in live theaters. They even have cup holders.”

Every system, from electrical to lighting to sound and multimedia, has been upgraded to up-to-the-minute standards. Moorer calls the control room “The Cruise Deck” for its hi-tech assemblage of lighting and audio controls. One detail that the technical crew staff is highly appreciative of is the addition of a restroom in this area, when previously they had to stand in line with the audience during intermissions. Off to the side of the auditorium are two small closet-like rooms, designed for actors to be able to duck in for quick costume changes mid-performance. It’s little touches like this that evidence the fact that “this theater was designed by artists and actors with their needs in mind.”

Architect Richard McCann was the lead architect on the project. “Richard is the master,” Moorer says, “probably the world’s foremost theater architect. He’s worked on Lincoln Center, The Old Globe, the Fox Theatre in Riverside and theaters in Nashville. He also provided critical advice on the 2016 renovation of Carmel’s Outdoor Forest Theatre, which is also managed by PacRep.

What’s Next

This recently completed work is Phase II of Moorer’s vision for the Golden Bough. “In Phase I, we upgraded the Circle Theatre and did major infrastructure upgrades in the main auditorium, including the installation of the main stage turntables. That was for the artists,” he explains. “Phase II is for the audience, with a dramatically upgraded theater experience for them.” After taking a breather from construction for a couple of years, plans for Phase III include adding a Tudor-gabled structure on the front of the building to house administrative staff.

Moorer says Carmel-by-the-Sea is what he calls a “walking performance arts center. There are three fantastic venues all within walking distance: Sunset Center, the Forest Theatre and the Golden Bough. I think the community can be very proud of what’s been done here.”

To benefit the artistic programs of PacRep Theatre, original Beach Boys member and Big Sur resident Al Jardine will perform two concerts (December 17 and 18) with his Endless Summer Band on the Golden Bough Theatre’s Founders Stage. On December 17, special VIP packages—which include a meet and greet with Jardine and more—are available.

For more information, visit www.pacrep.org or call 831/622-0100.