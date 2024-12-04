Preserving the Past

The cultural and artistic history of Monterey is lengthy, colorful and filled with drama, intrigue and economic ups and downs. The committed group of volunteers known as the Monterey History and Art Association has been working to preserve that body of knowledge and its physical objects for nearly a century. To showcase that rich tapestry of history and display its deep archive of art and artifacts, the association has recently rededicated the Stanton Center with plans to turn the expansive building into an informative window into the past.

The association was formed in 1931, spearheaded by several Monterey residents who were keen on preserving Monterey’s “irreplaceable reminders of years gone by.” Spearheaded by Laura Bride Powers and led for many years by Colonel Roger S. Fitch, the group’s initial raison d’être was the preservation of what was left of the city’s then-crumbling original adobe structures. “They also initiated the Path of History,” says current President Gary Spradlin.

Designed by Carmel architect Robert Stanton, the two-story building near Old Fisherman’s Wharf was dedicated in 1991 and initially housed the Museum of Monterey (MoM). The heart of that collection was the maritime artifacts collected by Carmel resident Allen Knight, a musician, politician and onetime merchant seaman. A huge Fresnel lighthouse lens formerly installed at Point Sur Light Station stood at the museum’s entrance, guiding visitors in with its focused light. Later, the building was leased to a businessman who displayed his collection of Salvador Dalí prints, and the center’s theater housed a professional magic show.

Today, the vision for the museum is to shine a light on various aspects of Monterey history on the main floor. As of this writing, informative multi-media exhibits highlight Dalí’s infamous 1941 “Surrealistic Night in an Enchanted Forest” gala at the Hotel Del Monte. Another highlights the Italian-American influence on the region while Monterey’s intimate relationship with the ocean is explored in a third. The second story will maintain changing exhibitions of the work of Monterey area artists such as Armin Hansen, Paul Whitman and Jo Mora (see page 120 for information). Storage rooms hold a vast array of artifacts that tell the tale of Monterey: uniforms, antique furniture, weapons and works of art among them. Most will someday be cycled through as parts of future exhibitions.

The association is steadily making improvements to the building’s infrastructure. The theater received new sound and lighting systems and efforts are underway to bring public awareness to the museum. “We’re having trouble with people knowing we’re open,” Spradlin says. “Because we’re right next to the wharf, there’s a lot of foot traffic on Custom House Plaza. But people walk right by and sometimes say ‘what is this place?’ So, we’re trying to let people know that we’re a museum and are welcoming guests.” Various ideas are being considered about signage and other means of creating a more enticing atmosphere to the museum.

The Stanton Center museum is open Sunday-Monday and Wednesday-Saturday from noon to 4:00 pm.

For more information and to learn how to join in the association’s efforts, visit www.montereyhistory.org.