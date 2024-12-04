Under the Sea

Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary (MBNMS) exists in our collective presence like a life-long, reliable old friend. Some days, it unleashes passionate opinions with raging waves. Others, it soothes our souls, lapping at the shore with gentle undulations. It can appear quirky with stories-high whale “blows” mingling in sea breezes, and magical, clawed mini-creatures dancing through kelp beds. It’s just outside of the car window as you drive on Highway 1, or run errands around town. It’s there for a good cry, or a celebration. It’s a constant, full-of-life mystery, and even furry cuteness. Have you ever seen anything more adorable than a California sea otter?

We humans who live around the sanctuary—all 276-miles of it—are fortunate. It’s considered one of the most robust aquatic homelands in the world, and is surely the crown jewel of the 17 National Marine Sanctuaries. “In my opinion, we are considered the gold standard of sanctuary management,” says Ginaia Kelly, chapter director of Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, which is the nonprofit organization partner to the sanctuary. “I think those of us in the Monterey Bay Area take for granted the amount of biodiversity that we encounter on any given day. We can be walking on a pier and look at sea otters on the kelp beds and seals under our feet. We can see dolphins swimming through the line up of surfers. We can look at whales breaching and feeding right off the shore. We can see millions of shearwater birds flying after sardines on the horizon at any given moment. There are so many parts of the ocean around the world where you just don’t see that—you don’t get that kind of experience.” An attorney who’s also an avid surfer, Kelly’s passion for our small but important slice of the vast Pacific Ocean runs deep. One of her many jobs is communicating what this federal distinction means for all of us. “A National Marine Sanctuary is a federally protected area in the ocean, and it’s a management tool that provides for human interaction with the ocean while still protecting its natural resources. It’s a federal park, but underwater,” she explains. In our case, the waters hold space greater than Yellowstone National Park, a canyon deeper than Grand Canyon, a dormant underwater volcano, and you—on a surf-board or a beach towel or angling for dinner. “Humans are allowed to commercially fish, recreationally fish, scuba, kayak, boat, surf. But certain things are prohibited: seabed mining, ocean dumping, oil drilling. Most extractive uses are prohibited.”

The foundation’s work is multi-faceted, measurably successful, and includes opportunities for inclusion for all who live and work here. “Part of what we do is we are the spokespeople and the advocates for the sanctuary. We communicate to the community what a sanctuary is, why is it important, and why you would want to support it. I think a lot of people don’t have any idea what a marine sanctuary is, and most have no idea how unique a habitat and feature is right here in our backyard because it’s hidden under water.” A lot of water. Try to imagine more than 7.4 million Olympic-sized swimming pools. MBNMS reaches from Marin in the north to Cambria in the south, and from approximately 30-miles offshore to the high-tide lines you’ll witness from terra firma. The bounty of life that exists in the space is unquantifiable. “Here we sit in Monterey Bay on one of the most biologically diverse habitats on the planet. We are referred to as the ‘Serengeti of the Sea.’ And it’s because we have this natural feature called the Monterey Canyon that is deeper than the Grand Canyon—nearly two miles deep—that creates all of these ecosystems up and down the depths of this canyon.” MBNMS is also home to the largest known octopus garden in the world. It sits 80-miles southwest of Monterey, and 10,500 feet deep at the base of an extinct volcano named the Davidson Seamount.

It might seem preposterous now, but oil drilling was being considered in these waters as recently as 50 years ago. That’s when then-Congressmen Leon Panetta and his team of go-getters went into action. In 1992, Secretary Panetta succeeded in obtaining the designation that would preserve our local waters, and the life within, in perpetuity. “It was a challenge,” Secretary Panetta tells Carmel Magazine. “First, a bill to establish a national marine sanctuary had never been introduced before because sanctuaries were normally created administratively. Second, the Bush Administration was opposed to the bill. Nevertheless with the broad support of the community—from ocean researchers and conservationists, to fishermen and businessmen, local leaders and the public—we were able to move the bill in Congress, and then tied it to a larger disaster bill that the president had to sign. It was a fight, but we won.” Secretary Panetta then joined forces with some of the most powerful people in the area, including former Congressman Sam Farr, community activist Dan Haifley and current Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley. All remain united for this cause 32 years later. “In part, because we have such a significant board of directors with such stature in our community, it’s given us a great platform to really champion what is the largest sanctuary in the continental U.S. and certainly one of the most prolific and celebrated in the country,” Kelly adds. Legendary local philanthropist and Cannery Row Company Managing Partner Ted Balestreri has also been a foundation board member since the start and has kept its work a priority. “We have an incredible board of directors who are committed, individually and as a group, to keeping the sanctuary clean, safe and accessible. Endless hours have been spent together to come up with different ways and ideas in support of that mission.”

The Sanctuary Foundation works like an octopus, adeptly managing something in each of its arms, all at once. “We do things like create blog series, a virtual speaker series, we’ve created several short films, and we provide community engagement opportunities from beach clean-ups, to movie nights at our Sanctuary Education Center,” Kelly explains. More key work involves funding programs and projects that keep the sea creatures safe. “We’ve been helping to fund several whale rescue programs over the years, from supporting the large whale disentanglement network with things like equipment and rescue training. We also invested in preventative measures like a gear innovations manager who works with the fishing community and manufacturers to try to develop new whale-safer fishing equipment like crab pots,” she says. The foundation funds other critical programs: whale ship strike prevention, large marine debris clean-up efforts, and kelp restoration research projects. But one of its most important tasks is identifying and guiding our future sanctuary protectors. “We bring in kids from underserved communities and send an educator into their classrooms to talk about ocean health. We also bring them out to the Sanctuary Education Center in Santa Cruz. Sometimes, it’s these children’s first exposure to the ocean despite living a short drive away. We are trying to invest in the next generation of sanctuary stewards and marine conservationists, particularly from underserved communities.” The Monterey Bay Aquarium is another partner, a champion for educating children and adults alike about enjoying and caring for our sanctuary. Where else can you get to see a flapjack octopus up close or not be shy about petting a sea urchin?

The foundation has also found ways to engage the community with its eclectic roster of ambassadors, including legendary surfers Peter Mel and Greg Long and a dog that hangs-ten. “Our sanctuary’s beauty and power are universal, drawing in everyone from professionals to newcomers, from two legs to four. Besides our renowned big-wave surfers, we have Haben Girma, the first deafblind graduate of Harvard Law School, presidential ‘Champion of Change’ and disability rights advocate, who, incredibly, surfs in our sanctuary, reminding us that the ocean is for everyone. And ‘Rippin Rosie,’ our two-time world champion surfing dog ambassador, proves that adventure knows no species boundaries. These foundation ambassadors show that the wonders of our beautiful sanctuary are for everyone—regardless of race, gender, skill level or species!”



The effects of all these efforts are plain to see. Since MBNMS and the foundation were established, life has rebounded, including whales, sea otters and sardines. Scientific tracking estimates that at least 20,000 whales—including humpbacks and gray whales—migrate with fewer casualties due to safer fishing practices and de-netting programs. Although still on the endangered list, our local California sea otters are making a comeback. An estimated 3,000 live near our shores now. 750 types of fish, sea and shore birds, mammals and other sea life have a near immaculate place to live and breed. All of this was almost unfathomable just over 30 years ago. It keeps Secretary Panetta in awe. “It’s been rewarding to all of those supporting the sanctuary to see the community come together in support of the Sanctuary Foundation. Because of the generosity of those who help fund the foundation, we are able to help provide needed support for research and conservation programs that help bring the beauty of our greatest natural treasure to present and future generations.”

MBNMS also has a significant economic effect on the Monterey Bay and its surrounding areas. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that much of the tourism in the five counties bordering the sanctuary is focused on the coast and the ocean, bringing in billions of dollars in revenue. “When people have seen what we have here, they become ambassadors of our mission to have clean, safe and accessible water,” Balestreri says. “It’s our goal to integrate environmental and ocean protection into our properties and business practices and provide an example of leadership for the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary region.” His Cannery Row Company and its associated businesses have contributed substantially to MBNMS.

The bottom line is, the sanctuary is for all of us. It unites. It sparks change. “Since the beginning of time, oceans, lakes and rivers brought people from all over to live and vacation,” Balestreri notes. “The Monterey Bay Sanctuary is one of the most beautiful places where land meets water.” Kelly agrees, saying the sanctuary has a transformative effect on those who experience it. “It’s a marine sanctuary, but it’s an emotional sanctuary,” she points out. “There are so many ways that humans connect to the ocean. There is hard scientific evidence of the physiological changes that happen in the human body when you are in, on or near large bodies of water. Our parasympathetic nervous system kicks in and we feel calmer, we feel serene, we feel inspired, we feel more creative, we feel a sense of well being. We all know it anecdotally to be true—we all go to the ocean. Why? To watch the sunset, to walk along the shore with our toes in the water, to listen to the crashing sound of the waves, to feel peaceful. Also, if you think about all of our life’s big events, from marriage to proposals, to mourning the death of someone, to celebrating, we do it at the ocean, at the water’s edge. There’s a reason for that: It creates a sense of inspiration and beauty and peace. So I would encourage people to recognize it as a public health benefit.”

The Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation has created an opportunity to donate in honor of recently deceased Board Member Christina Sandera, who passed away in July. If you would like to donate to the Christina Sandera Memorial Fund or to learn more about the sanctuary and the foundation, visit www.montereybayfoundation.org.