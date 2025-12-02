The House That Bing Built

Upon entering the upper level of the Carmel Youth Center (CYC), one is greeted by a large black and white portrait of a smiling man sporting a jaunty bow tie. Being more attuned to the music of Drake and Taylor Swift, the kids who visit CYC will be forgiven if they have no idea who that gentleman was, but their grandparents are sure to know. His name was Bing Crosby, one of the most famous and popular singers and actors of the 20th century. And without him, the center would not exist.

Crosby was a man of many passions, but golf was very high on his list. What began as a way to get together with his buddies in Rancho Santa Fe to play golf and have a clambake evolved into the Bing Crosby National Pro-Amateur (now the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am), played for the first time at Pebble Beach in 1947. But the Crosby was more than just a golf tournament. It was a means of generating income for charities. With those funds, the crooner set up more than 150 youth centers nationwide, including the CYC, which welcomed Carmel area youth for the first time in 1949.

Seventy-six years later, CYC is still thriving, utilizing its spacious facility for a wide range of activities for Monterey Peninsula-area young people—and adults. “We are a community resource not only for Carmel, but the entire Monterey Peninsula,” says Executive Director Kelly Schmidt.

Offerings include cooking classes, a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) program and after school tutoring and enrichment for grades kindergarten through eighth; “Coastal Colors” paint classes for ages 10 and up; Spanish language instruction; and true to CYC’s Crosby roots, the Junior Golf Clinic for youth aged 6-14. Friday evenings from 6:00-8:30 pm feature Parent’s Night Out with activities, movies and popcorn held in the center’s beautiful 39-seat theater that boasts a 96-inch screen. During school breaks, uniquely themed camps are offered.

The building’s spacious Bay View Room boasts one of the best views in Carmel. That room, plus several other parts of the building are available to be rented to the public to utilize for events such as birthday parties, reunions, movie parties and a variety of other uses. CYC has a full kitchen to facilitate catering needs as well.

All in all, as it enters its 76th year, CYC is going strong, and no doubt Bing Crosby would be proud of what the organization he facilitated is bringing to the community he so loved.

“We are profoundly grateful to an anonymous donor for a transformational $500,000 gift to the Carmel Youth Center,” says CYC Board President Pam Neiman. “Their belief in our vision reminds us of what’s possible—and calls on our community to join them in building a brighter future for local youth.”

CYC is holding a gala fundraiser Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Inn at Spanish Bay. Themed “Inspiration,” the gala will feature a cocktail party, gourmet dinner, entertainment and exciting auctions.

For more information about the event and services offered at CYC, visit www.carmelyouth.org.