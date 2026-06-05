Ready to Roll

In November 1950, the inaugural Pebble Beach Road Races included a casual car show that added a social component to the weekend’s festivities. Though racing in the Del Monte Forest ended after the 1956 competition, that car show grew into the world-renowned Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The 75th celebration on August 16 caps off 10 days of exciting exhibits, auctions, rallies, racing and other Monterey-area auto events.

Get up to speed on all the festivities with this 2026 Monterey Car Week guide.

Please note: These listings are current as of Carmel Magazine’s May 2026 press deadline and subject to change.

Visit individual event websites to confirm schedules and details as you finalize your 2026 car week plans.

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Saturday-Sunday, August 8-9

Monterey Pre-Reunion

and Corkscrew Hillclimb

www.weathertechraceway.com

Preview this year’s Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion during two action-packed days with vintage racing, driver chats and exclusive access to hundreds of historic vehicles. The highlight is Saturday’s fifth annual Corkscrew Hillclimb, where drivers tackle the world-famous Corkscrew in reverse during a 90-minute spectacle of speed.

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Monday, August 10

Monterey British 2026

www.montereybritish.com

The spotlight shines on more than 80 British models at this Carmel Valley gathering. Enthusiasts will assemble from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to view classic cars, picnic under the trees, and connect with others who love brands like Jaguar, Triumph, Rolls Royce, Bentley and beyond. Spectators enter for free, and children and dogs are welcome.

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Monday-Tuesday, August 10-11

Electric Coast and Night Rider

www.visitasilomar.com

Slip behind the wheel of cutting-edge electric vehicles during Electric Coast, taking place August 10 (noon to 4 p.m.) and August 11 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) along Asilomar State Beach. On August 11, swing by from 6 to 9 p.m. for Night Rider. The ticketed affair showcases lowriders and shiny classic cars that exude California cool.

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Monday-Wednesday, August 10-12

The Quail Rally 2026

www.peninsula.com/en/signature-events/events/rally

Participants travel picturesque northern California roadways in rare and stylish cars during this annual lead-up to The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The schedule also includes exclusive auto experiences and time to connect with fellow enthusiasts.

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Monday-Wednesday, August 10-12

Automobilia Collectors

Expo and Auction

www.automobiliacollectorsexpo.com

This multi-faceted gathering at the Embassy Suites Monterey Bay Seaside centers on an expo with scale models, posters, literature, signage and other items available for sale. A Tuesday evening auction features rare automotive memorabilia, rally plates and artwork. Speakers will share insights during three collector-focused forum panels, and exterior displays will spotlight sports cars and specialty vehicles. Purchase tickets for a chance to win one of four luxury cars, with raffle proceeds benefitting local charities.

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Tuesday, August 11

Concours for a Cause

www.concoursforacause.com

Support local nonprofits while viewing more than 250 vintage and rare vehicles displayed along Ocean Avenue in Carmel. This free, family-friendly affair also features a children’s go-kart track, culinary village, people’s choice awards, and immersive art, music and entertainment between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

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Wednesday, August 12

Astons on the Avenue

www.astonsontheavenue.com

Aston Martin owners bring their best new and vintage models to Ocean Avenue between Monte Verde and Lincoln from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when this exhibition celebrates heritage, craftsmanship and performance. This year’s event offers expanded awards, and proceeds will benefit the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

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Wednesday, August 12

The Little Car Show

www.thelittlecarshow.com

Head to downtown Pacific Grove for this exhibition of electric vehicles and vintage cars that are at least 25 years old and powered by engines no larger than 1800 ccs. Free for spectators starting at noon, the Lighthouse Avenue show features trophies in 10 classes and raises funds for area nonprofits. Festivities conclude at 5 p.m. with an Ocean View Boulevard cruise.

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Wednesday, August 12

Pebble Beach

Motoring Classic Arrival

www.pebblebeachconcours.net/events

In early August, a selection of spectacular classic cars will make a 1,500-mile road trip from Seattle, through the Pacific Northwest, down the California coast to Pebble Beach. Greet the vehicles when they arrive at Casa Palmero around 4 p.m. on August 12. Select participants will go on to compete in other 2026 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance events.

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Wednesday, August 12

Motorlux

www.motorlux.com

Kick off car week at the Monterey Jet Center, where this exclusive affair spotlights rare autos and aircraft. Featured classes for 2026 include 65 years of the Jaguar E-Type, Japanese auto design, French racing heritage and the world’s wildest rally cars. More than two dozen California chefs, winemakers and cocktail stars will serve top offerings as well.

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Wednesday-Thursday, August 12-13

Luau in the Meadow and Woodies in the Woods

www.visitasilomar.com

Join Asilomar and the Santa Cruz Woodies Club for a celebration of surf culture, music and iconic wood-bodied wagons. Ticketed festivities take place from noon to 5 p.m. Don’t miss the event’s public pre-opening party from 5 to 8 p.m. on August 12, when Luau in the Meadow brings tropical-themed fun to Asilomar’s Grand Cypress Meadow.

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Wednesday-Saturday, August 12-15

Rolex Monterey

Motorsports Reunion

www.weathertechraceway.com

Legendary designer and driver Peter Brock is the grand marshal for this year’s WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca favorite, which brings hundreds of historic cars to the track for competitions and displays. The 2026 event will honor the icons of Japanese motorsport, along with legendary vehicles by Mazda, Yamaha, Lexus, Infiniti and others. The family-friendly event also features car corrals, autograph sessions, food, drink and award presentations.

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Wednesday-Saturday, August 12-15

Pebble Beach Auctions

www.pebblebeachconcours.net/events

Gooding Christie’s, the official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, holds its annual events inside the 17-Mile Drive gates. Known for setting sales records, this auction features automobiles of extraordinary quality, design and provenance. Viewings take place daily from August 12 through 15. Sales begin at 4 p.m. on August 14 and at 11 a.m. on August 15.

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Thursday, August 13

The Laguna Seca Auction

by Bonhams|Cars

cars.bonhams.com/auction/31959/the-laguna-seca-auction

Now in a new home at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, this annual sale will showcase exceptional vehicles in conjunction with the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. Listings include the Lola-Ford T70 Mark II CanAm driven by the late racing legend Dan Gurney, and a 1967 Vollstedt-Ford 67B IndyCar driven by 1965 Indy champion Jim Clark.

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Thursday, August 13

Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance

www.pebblebeachconcours.net/events

Now in its 27th year, this respected driving tour showcases polished Pebble Beach Concours competitors in motion along the scenic 17-Mile Drive and Highway 1. Spectators can watch for free as cars line up on Portola Road in Pebble Beach starting at 7 a.m., travel to Big Sur at 9:30 a.m., and return to Pebble Beach around noon. Arrive early to chat with owners, designers and restoration experts.

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Thursday, August 13

Legends of the Autobahn

www.legendsoftheautobahn.org

Mark the BMW M3’s 40th anniversary and 50 years of the 6 Series when BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz clubs gather to celebrate German automobiles. Continental Tire will support the 16th annual event, which takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pacific Grove Golf Links. Entrance is free for attendees, with paid parking available.

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Thursday, August 13

Prancing Ponies

Women’s Car Show

www.prancingponieswomenscarshow.com

Held on Carmel’s Ocean Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this event celebrates women in the driver’s seat with events ranging from car displays and special awards to a fashion show and VIP lounge. The 2026 theme is The Pink Party, and proceeds fund local women’s organizations and scholarships through the Prancing Ponies Foundation.

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Thursday, August 13

Ferrari Owners

Club Concours Carmel

www.focnorcal.org

Italian car enthusiasts, collectors and community members will gather on Ocean Avenue to view a dazzling selection of rare and historic Ferraris, Italian motorcycles and unique displays by guest marque Alfa Romeo. Free and open to the public, the popular annual event drew 10,000 spectators in 2025.

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Thursday-Friday, August 13-14

The Quail Auction

by Broad Arrow

www.broadarrowauctions.com/events

Broad Arrow Auctions introduces an exclusive new partnership with The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during this two-day event on The Quail Golf Club grounds. From pre- and post-war icons to rare supercars to modern collectibles, the auctions will showcase 175 sought-after vehicles.

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Thursday-Saturday, August 13-15

Pebble Beach

Classic Car Forum

www.pebblebeachconcours.net/events

The world’s leading automotive historians, designers, drivers and other experts gather at Concours Village for this engaging discussion series. Panelists will share views on motoring trends, car collecting and related topics. Tickets range from $25 to $100 per forum event.

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Thursday-Saturday, August 13-15

Mecum Monterey 2026

www.mecum.com/auctions/monterey-2026

More than 600 vehicles and motorcycles will be part of this exciting three-day auction at Monterey’s Del Monte Golf Course. Gates and the Mecum merchandise shop open daily at 8 a.m., while auctions begin at 9 a.m. Children 12 and under receive complimentary admission.

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Thursday-Saturday, August 13-15

The Monterey Auction

by RM Sotheby’s

www.rmsothebys.com/auctions/mo26

Now nearing 30 years in Monterey, RM Sotheby’s returns to the Portola Hotel & Spa and Monterey Conference Center with exceptional consignments. Anticipated lots include a 1931 Duesenberg Model J Tourster by Derham and a 1923 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Piccadilly Roadster by Merrimac.

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Thursday-Sunday, August 13-16

Concours Village

in Pebble Beach

www.pebblebeachconcours.net/events

Free to spectators and open daily through Concours Sunday, this automotive hub offers ride and drive events, manufacturer exhibits, merchandise and memorabilia displays, a media center, and special surprises. Located where Forest Lake Road meets Stevenson Drive, this is also where shared ride services provide pick-ups and drop-offs.

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Thursday-Sunday, August 13-16

Pebble Beach RetroAuto

www.pebblebeachconcours.net/events

Set in Concours Village, this collector showcase has a selection of rare automobilia, motoring literature, paintings, jewelry, leather crafts, tech tools and other fine goods. Meet vendors and collectors from around the globe. Event entrance is free.

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Friday, August 14

The Quail,

A Motorsports Gathering

www.peninsula.com/en/signature-events/events/motorsports

Featured categories for this year’s garden party on The Quail grounds include 100 years of Route 66, the Lamborghini Diablo, Japanese GTs and the Ferrari F40. New for 2026 is a series that spotlights collections from well-known auto collectors and aficionados. Judging, awards, panel discussions, food and wine, and luxury displays are also on tap from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

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Friday, August 14

Pacific Grove Rotary

Concours Auto Rally

www.pgrotary.org

Jaguar is the featured marque for year 32 of this Pacific Grove mainstay. Spectators can catch all the action for free, as vintage, classic, sports and luxury cars fill Lighthouse Avenue starting at 10 a.m. After an awards presentation, participants depart for a cruise along Ocean View Boulevard and 17-Mile Drive. Event proceeds benefit youth programs and Rotary Club of Pacific Grove projects.

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Friday, August 14

Werks Reunion Monterey

www.werksreunion.com/monterey.cfm

The 12th year of this signature Porsche Club of America gathering features the 50th anniversary of the Porsche 924 and transaxle Porsches. Expect upwards of 1,000 cars in competition and corral displays at the Monterey Pines Golf Course, plus vendor exhibits, juniors judging, raffle prizes and a 2 p.m. award ceremony.

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Friday, August 14

The Paddock

www.internationalcarweek.com/the-paddock

Displays at this family-friendly car event feature innovative, timeless and quirky releases that represent diversity in automotive design and technology. Look for entertainment, food trucks and VIP culinary options as well. The show field at Bayonet Black Horse is open to ticketholders from 3 to 8 p.m.

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Saturday, August 15

Concorso Italiano

www.internationalcarweek.com/concorso-italiano

Bayonet Black Horse sets the backdrop for this Italian-centric exhibition of cars, art, fashion and food. This year’s gathering commemorates 120 years of Lancia, Ducati at 100, the 55th anniversary of the De Tomaso Pantera and much more. Industry experts, awards and VIP experiences round out the festivities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

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Saturday, August 15

Monterey Motorsports Festival

www.montereymotorsportsfestival.com

The Monterey County Fairgrounds fills with hypercars, race cars, classic and exotic vehicles, custom builds and emerging automotive technology during this high-octane auto event. Meet car-world luminaries. Watch driving demos. Shop at the vendor village. Enjoy local food and drink plus live music on multiple stages as well.

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Saturday, August 15

Exotics on Broadway

www.exoticsonbroadway.com

Marvel at releases by Koenigsegg, Pagani, Czinger and other brands between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., when this buzzy show extends along parts of Broadway and Del Monte in Seaside. VIP packages include premium parking, special exhibition access, culinary treats and entrance to lounges within the Hypercar Corral.

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Saturday, August 15

Ferrari Event at The Barnyard

www.bigsurfoodandwine.org

More than 50 vintage and modern Ferraris grace the gardens of The Barnyard during this annual exhibition and wine reception benefiting the Big Sur Food & Wine Foundation. Ticketholders enjoy local wines, small plates, live music and other amenities between 4 and 7 p.m.

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Saturday, August 15

Concours d’Lemons California

www.24hoursoflemons.com/concours-d-lemons

Car week’s most unexpected event sets up at Seaside City Hall from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., drawing clunkers in categories like Swedish Meatballs, Needlessly Complex Italian and Slightly Better Than a Go-Kart. Entrance is free for spectators and events wrap up with the coveted Worst in Show award.

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Sunday, August 16

75th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

www.pebblebeachconcours.net/events

The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance celebrates 75 years with a return to its storied racing roots. Special 2026 classes will showcase Pebble Beach Road Racing greats, along with Ferrari, Carrozzeria Alfredo Vignale, Japanese motorsports, classic streamliners, and pre-World War I American speedsters. Some of the world’s finest cars will be judged on history, elegance and technical merit, and related Sunday events showcase concept cars and new releases.

Entrants begin lining the show field at dawn. Credentialed spectators are welcome from 5:30 a.m., followed by judging beginning at 8 a.m. Events continue throughout the day, and a live show and awards ceremony takes place from 1:30 to 5 p.m. The afternoon ends with the presentation of prestigious Best of Show honors.

Since its first celebration in 1950, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance has raised more than $45 million for local charities. Organizers hope to top $50 million in total giving with this year’s event. Donations support more than 100 area nonprofits through Pebble Beach Company Foundation, the primary charitable partner of the Pebble Beach Concours.