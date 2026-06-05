Sandra Button

As the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance celebrates 75 years, one of its champions is marking her own milestone.

Concours Chairman San-dra Button will step away from daily operations in October, moving into a new role as brand ambassador and strategic advisor after 40 years with the event. Under her leadership, the Concours has become one of the world’s most well-known automobile gatherings.

While she’s now a fixture in the car universe, Button didn’t set out to work in the industry. She grew up in suburban Seattle and looked forward to turning 16, when she could experience the freedom that came with driving the family’s baby blue Ford Mustang. After studying business and hotel and restaurant administration in college, Button landed a hospitality management role in Monterey.

She started working on the Concours while in catering and special events with Pebble Beach Company. At the time, those special events ranged from dog shows to sports tournaments to the annual car show in the Del Monte Forest. After a company ownership change in the early 1990s, Button began a year-round role overseeing the Concours.

“It was one of the best things that happened to the Pebble Beach Concours, having a dedicated team that only thinks about this event,” says Button, who also credits Jules “J.” Heumann, Lorin Tryon, Glenn Mounger and other Con-cours icons for their contributions.

During Button’s tenure, she established a respected car selection committee that curates the classes showcased at each year’s gathering. She expanded the event’s scope with additions like the concept lawn and the Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance. She’s also donated her time to support start-up automotive celebrations in places like Kuwait, Japan and India.

Button is especially proud of the philanthropic impact of the Concours. In 2025, event participants donated more than $4 million that supports nonprofits through Pebble Beach Company Foundation. The car show has generated over $45 million for Monterey County charities since 1950.

Most of the entrants, attendees and sponsors who donate do not live locally.

“They’re giving to a place they really love,” Button says. “A lot of our entrants have been coming back for decades.”

She recalls how the late racing legend Phil Hill, who won the first Pebble Beach Road Race in 1950, asked his family to avoid having weddings or babies in mid-August. He didn’t want to miss events on the Monterey Peninsula.

“There are so many people who feel that way,” Button says. “They love coming here. It’s the natural beauty and great car camaraderie and the fact that the Pebble Beach Concours is 75 years old. There’s a lot of tradition to enjoy.”

As she shifts into her new role, Button plans to spend more time taking driving tours, attending automobile events, and reading car books gifted by friends over the years. She’ll continue working on projects that document Concours history, and she hopes to stay connected with former mentees and team members.

“What we have in the Pebble Beach Concours and Car Week is a lot of people who are super passionate about everything to do with cars. I’m looking forward to enjoying more dinners and downtime with these people,” Button says.